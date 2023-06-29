El Paso auto detailer selected for 2023 Air Force One Detail Team

EL PASO, Texas -- Anthony Aguilar is a U.S. Army veteran and proud owner and operator of Revive Auto Solutions, an automotive detail shop.

His love of cars developed when he got his first car as a teen. Instead of fixing the engine, he decided to make it shiny and new.

"That was a big mistake... it ended up breaking down and I ended up owning four after that... that was a big inspiration."

Aguilar has been detailing cars for over two years and jumped at the opportunity to detail the first ever jet powered Air Force Once aircraft.

"They built air force one as a symbol of power and prestige for the U.S. Presidency. So it's very important to keep it up and to maintain the appearance of the first Air Force One."

Aguilar was one of 75 applicants and one of 35 people who were hand-picked for the 2023 Air Force One Detailing Team.

This team consists of experienced and proven members. Aguilar was chosen based on his past military experience and skills in the automotive world.

Today, the plane is on display inside the open-air aviation pavilion, but it remains exposed to moisture and Seattle's cold winter weather conditions. It takes more than a light dusting to maintain the famous aircraft.

"So we polish it, clean it, polish it, we polish the aluminum and we put a paint protectant on it. That way when we come back next year it's good to go. It'll withstand the year without being maintained."

Delivered in 1959, the aircraft served as a flying office for U.S. Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon.