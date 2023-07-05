Skip to Content
City Council discussing streetcar service, Chief Internal Auditor and fire code

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso City Council has voted to officially appoint Edmundo Calderon as the CIty's Chief Internal Auditor. The agenda item also allows City Council appoint, and remove, whomever is chosen to the position.

The motion on the Chief Internal Auditor did pass with a 7-1 vote, with the only dissenting vote coming from District 3 City Representative Cassandra Hernandez.

City Council has also heard a presentation on the use of the City's streetcar service. The Council directed staff back in April to conduct studies on the use, economic impact and modified operating hours.

The streetcar optimization plan is set to go into effect on September 1st, 2023, which marks the beginning of the upcoming fiscal year.

City Council is scheduled to take action on the Fire Code.

