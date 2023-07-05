Deported Army veteran back on U.S. soil after 16 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Ricardo Munoz clutches an American flag, his U.S. Army hat resting on his head while he stands under the El Paso sun. It's a moment years in the making.

Munoz joined the Army as an 18 year old, bright-eyed recruit, having come to the U.S as an undocumented 3rd grader. He served 4 years in the Army, and was honorably discharged.

Munoz admits he transported marijuana across the U.S./Mexico border, something he said he did to help a family member who was in trouble. But it's a choice that cost him his freedom, and life in the U.S as he had come to know it.

Munoz says at first, life was tough in Mexico after he was deported. But he says he stayed out of trouble, and turned to music to cope.

It's that determination to get back to the U.S. that finally earned Munoz a 1-year Humanitarian visa, during which he will apply for U.S. citizenship, and a right to work.