Skip to Content
News

Deported Army veteran back on U.S. soil after 16 years

Ricardo Munoz
By
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Ricardo Munoz clutches an American flag, his U.S. Army hat resting on his head while he stands under the El Paso sun. It's a moment years in the making.

Munoz joined the Army as an 18 year old, bright-eyed recruit, having come to the U.S as an undocumented 3rd grader. He served 4 years in the Army, and was honorably discharged.

Munoz admits he transported marijuana across the U.S./Mexico border, something he said he did to help a family member who was in trouble. But it's a choice that cost him his freedom, and life in the U.S as he had come to know it.

Munoz says at first, life was tough in Mexico after he was deported. But he says he stayed out of trouble, and turned to music to cope.

It's that determination to get back to the U.S. that finally earned Munoz a 1-year Humanitarian visa, during which he will apply for U.S. citizenship, and a right to work.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content