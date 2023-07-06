Texas wildlife sanctuary offers to take in Benito the Juarez giraffe

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- After hundreds, if not thousands of borderland residents have shown their concerns about the current conditions Benito is living in at Juarez's Parque Central, a Texas wildlife sanctuary is offering to take him in.

There's a petition here that has garnered almost 140,000 signatures from all over the world.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary is located in Boyd, Texas just outside of Forth Worth. It has a space of 15 acres of vegetation and is willing to take Benito, according to the director of the sanctuary, Pat Craig.

ABC-7 reached out to the director of Juarez's Central Park to learn more about the current situation Benito is living in and what Chihuahua authorities have said about this situation.