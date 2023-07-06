Skip to Content
Texas wildlife sanctuary offers to take in Benito the Juarez giraffe

Published 11:06 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- After hundreds, if not thousands of borderland residents have shown their concerns about the current conditions Benito is living in at Juarez's Parque Central, a Texas wildlife sanctuary is offering to take him in.

There's a petition here that has garnered almost 140,000 signatures from all over the world.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary is located in Boyd, Texas just outside of Forth Worth. It has a space of 15 acres of vegetation and is willing to take Benito, according to the director of the sanctuary, Pat Craig.

ABC-7 reached out to the director of Juarez's Central Park to learn more about the current situation Benito is living in and what Chihuahua authorities have said about this situation.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

