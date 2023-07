EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A beauty salon caught in central El Paso Friday evening, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The fire happened at the intersection of Copia and Clifton Avenue.

First responders attacked the fire from up top.

According to El Paso Fire officials, the blaze was knocked down just before 10 pm.

No injuries were reported but four commercial units in the area were affected.

Investigators were on the scene.