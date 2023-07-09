Where you can stay cool in Doña Ana County during the blistering heat

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In light of continued extreme heat in the Borderland, Dona Ana County is once again offering cooling centers to all residents scattered throughout the county.

Operating out of various community centers, the cooling centers are air conditioned, offer seating to all residents regardless of class or income, and are free.

Water and restrooms will also be available.

The centers open Sunday, July 9th, include:

Butterfield Community Center - 9350 Smith Ln, Las Cruces, NM 88011 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Colquitt - 625 Paseo Real Dr, Chaparral, NM 88081 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

La Mesa - 744 San Jose Rd, La Mesa, NM 88044 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Radium Springs Community Center - 12060 Lindbeck Rd, Radium Springs, NM 88007 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Del Cerro Multipurpose Center (Vado) - 180 La Fe Ave, Vado, NM 88048 - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The county is reminding the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., avoid alcohol, and keep pets indoors.