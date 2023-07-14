ABC-7 Xtra: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center EL Paso celebrates its 10th Anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso was established as a standalone university within the Texas Tech system in 2013 and had an immediate impact on the medical community in the borderland.

Since then it has changed the way borderland residents view medical education and healthcare needs.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Saul Saenz sits down with university president, Dr. Richard Lange about initiatives like an immersion program that teaches all medical and dental students medical Spanish and encourages community engagement and border health education for the borderplex.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Texas is projected to face a shortfall of nearly 16,000 registered nurses by 2030.

The Texas Tech Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing offers the only accelerated program in the region where students earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in just 16 months.

As of 2022, the Hunt School of Nursing has educated more than 11,000 nursing students, and according to Texas Tech, nearly 90% of nursing graduates stay and practice in the region.

In 2018, the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Services graduated its first class of Master of Science students.

Saul talks to the graduate school chairman to see how the school itself prepares students for research in such fields that address health issues from cancer, HIV, diabetes, West Nile virus, influenza, and other diseases and disorders.

You can watch ABC-7 Xtra every Sunday starting at 10:35 p.m., only on ABC-7.