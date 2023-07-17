Preventing heat-related illnesses as triple-digit temperatures blast the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As triple-digits continue to hit the Borderland region, experts say El Pasoans should pay attention to any symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Heat-related illnesses include heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, and heat rash.

Symptoms of heat stroke include headache, nausea, and confusion.

Sunday evening, four people attending an event at Ascarate Park were taken to the hospital with severe heat-related symptoms, an El Paso Fire spokesperson confirmed. Two people suffered minor heat-related symptoms and two had severe symptoms.

The incident occurred at Ascarate Park as people were enjoying a car show and a concert.

The Fire Department says that from June 16 to July 17, crews have responded to 92 heat-related calls and took 63 people to the hospital with heat-related injuries.