El Paso Police charge accused Amistad bus robber with ‘unlawful restraint’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Investigators say 37-year-old Sunland Park resident Danny Salas stole an Amistad bus from the parking lot of Sunland Park mall after the bus driver reportedly refused to give him a ride.

El Paso Police blocked off part of the DK convenience store on the corner of North Mesa Street and Brentwood Avenue on July 13 after they stopped Salas in the parking lot.

Witnesses report seeing Salas driving on the wrong side of the road from the mall to the convenience store, almost hitting other drivers.

Amistad buses are often used to transport people in need. El Paso Police say an older woman was onboard the bus when it was stolen.

First responders took the woman to the hospital to ensure she was not injured.

Officials charged Salas with Unlawful Restraint: Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury and Robbery. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $150,000 bond.

Amistad issued to following statement the day after the incident:

"On the afternoon of July 13, 2023, during a scheduled route, Amistad was notified that one of their vehicles was driving erratically on the west side of El Paso. It was confirmed that the vehicle was taken over by an unknown individual. After a swift response from the El Paso Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, the individual was apprehended and taken into custody.

Amistad is a known advocate for the elderly and persons with disabilities within the El Paso community and will continue to operate in the best interests of their clients." Kristina Peña, Community Relations Manager

“We are truly saddened by this unfortunate incident and want to offer our sincere and deepest apologies to those involved.” said Andrea Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of Amistad. “The safety of our clients, team members, and constituents is our main priority at all times. We are working closely with authorities to ensure that all parties involved are safe.”