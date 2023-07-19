El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in need of water donations during heatwave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the heat surges the community must take extra precautions to stay safe.

Hydration is a big factor when it comes to combating heat-related illnesses. The Food Bank of El Paso is seeing regular demand as well as regular donations but are asking for water donations to help keep the vulnerable population safe amid the heat.

"We are especially looking for water and we're looking for electrolyte beverages. We have emergency calls out. We have an emergency request out to OEM, also to Texas Department of Emergency Management. We have emergency calls out to some of our retail friends and really anyone that's in a position to provide us with these important beverages during this terrible heat," said Susan Goodell CEO for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank.

The food bank is also seeing a change in the time people come.

"Many of our clients are trying to compensate for the extreme temperatures by coming earlier in the morning. Many in the afternoon will bring umbrellas or otherwise prepare for the heat.

The volunteers' safety is also being looked after.

The food bank is also taking measures to make sure that we are doing everything that we can to keep our people safe," said Goodell. We're providing shade for our volunteers and staff, as well as rotating them regularly throughout the day. So they're partially working inside, partially outside, and making sure that they're hydrated and they're wearing sunscreen," said Goodell.