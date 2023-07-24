Skip to Content
News

Fort Bliss soldier killed identified

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 7:29 PM
Published 7:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Army has identified the soldier who was killed in a non-combat-related vehicle accident Friday morning.

24-year-old Sgt. Joel Sanchez died near the Fort Bliss training area during troop movement. He was assigned to the First Armored Division and was originally from Vallejo, California.

He enlisted in 2016 and arrived at Fort Bliss in June 2019.

Five other troops were injured in the same incident. All injured were treated and have since been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content