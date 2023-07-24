Fort Bliss soldier killed identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Army has identified the soldier who was killed in a non-combat-related vehicle accident Friday morning.

24-year-old Sgt. Joel Sanchez died near the Fort Bliss training area during troop movement. He was assigned to the First Armored Division and was originally from Vallejo, California.

He enlisted in 2016 and arrived at Fort Bliss in June 2019.

Five other troops were injured in the same incident. All injured were treated and have since been released.

The accident remains under investigation.