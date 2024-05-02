Sony Pictures and private equity firm interested in buying Paramount for $26 billion, AP source says
By MATT OTT and PAUL HARLOFF
Associated Press
Sony Pictures and Apollo Global Management have expressed interest in buying Paramount Global for $26 billion. That’s according to a person familiar with the details. Sony would be the majority shareholder and Apollo would have a minority stake, according to the person, who requested anonymity because details of the offer have not been made public. The Sony-Apollo offer was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.