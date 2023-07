EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Borderland students get ready to go back to school, one El Paso barbershop is making sure they have a fresh haircut.

Trnd Setters Barbershop is offering free back-to-school haircuts for school age students Tuesday, July 25 from 10am to 5pm.

It is on a walk-in basis and student must be from 4 years to 18 years of age.

It is located in El Paso's Far East side of town at 3390 Rich Beem.