Two early morning rollover crashes, leaves 2 people injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two separate rollover crashes, leaves to people injured early Tuesday morning.

El Paso Fire crews responded to a single-rollover crash in Central El Paso around 1 a.m.

It happened at the intersection of Gateway East and Stephenson Avenue, not far from Hawkins Elementary.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two-hours later El Paso Police responded to second, single-rollover crash in East El Paso.

It happened at the intersection of Montwood Drive and Lee Elder Drive, just down the street from Hanks High School.

The individual in the second crash was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We are working to get more information on what led to the crashes.