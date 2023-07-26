Skip to Content
News

Mountain lion seen in East El Paso neighborhood

By
Updated
today at 7:05 AM
Published 7:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA ) -- A mountain lion was seen roaming around an East El Paso neighborhood.

A viewer reached out to ABC-7, notifying us of video that appears to show a mountain lion between Red Sails Dr. and McLean St. not far from Pebble Hills Elementary.

Neighbors informed us that they've seen the animal in alleyways.

Video of the desert predator was caught on the Ring App.

Residents of the area have said the mountain lion has not yet been caught.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Animal Services but have yet to hear back.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content