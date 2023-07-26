Mountain lion seen in East El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA ) -- A mountain lion was seen roaming around an East El Paso neighborhood.

A viewer reached out to ABC-7, notifying us of video that appears to show a mountain lion between Red Sails Dr. and McLean St. not far from Pebble Hills Elementary.

Neighbors informed us that they've seen the animal in alleyways.

Video of the desert predator was caught on the Ring App.

Residents of the area have said the mountain lion has not yet been caught.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Animal Services but have yet to hear back.