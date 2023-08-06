WIC Breastfeeding awareness campaign shares resources with El Paso nursing mothers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- To kick off National breastfeeding month Texas WIC is emphasizing breastfeeding for the month of August by sharing resources with nursing mothers.

"Breastfeeding can be challenging," said Nikki Morrow WIC Nutrition Education & Clinic Services Director. "How do I latch the baby? How often should I feed the baby? Am I making enough milk?"

Texas WIC is spearheading an awareness campaign to highlight the benefits of breastfeeding as well as share resources with nursing mothers.

"WIC is here to support our moms and to provide them with the resources and the information to help them to be successful with breastfeeding," said Morrow.

WIC offers a variety of resources for moms, including a free 24 seven lactation support hotline, as well as access to lactation support centers. They offer free breastfeeding classes and one on one counseling with access to breast pumps. Their goal is to make nursing necessities accessible.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a mom breastfeed her baby for the first six months of life and then start to introduce complementary foods and continue to breastfeed for two years or longer as long as she and baby want to continue to breastfeed," said Morrow

Texas WIC highlights the benefits nursing has on babies.

"Breastfeeding is so important and it offers a lifetime of health benefits for infants breastfeeding helps to reduce the risk of respiratory tract infections, severe diarrhea, and ear infections, and lowers the risk of sudden infant death syndrome," said Morrow.

They add breastfeeding is incredibly valuable to the health of babies as well as their nursing mothers.

"For moms, breastfeeding helps to reduce the risk of diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancers such as breast and ovarian cancer and reduce the risk of high blood pressure," said Morrow.

Those expecting can apply for the WIC program as soon as they find out they are pregnant.