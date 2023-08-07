ABC-7 welcomes back Paul Cicala as co-main anchor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is proud to announce Paul Cicala is returning to KVIA-TV as main anchor. A former ABC-7 Sports Director, Cicala will now join Stephanie Valle at the anchor desk weekdays at 5, 6, and 10 to continue the station’s tradition of bringing high-quality, in-depth, personal coverage to the Borderland.

“I truly embrace being a resident of the Borderland and it’s in my destiny to go back to El Paso,” Cicala said with a smile.

Cicala, who worked at KVIA from 2009 to 2013, has won several Emmys in News and Sports while working in Southern California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Texas and Mexico. Now, the Tuscon, Arizona native is leaving his hometown to return to his adopted home, El Paso. ABC-7 is equally excited to welcome him back.

“Paul is an incredibly dynamic man. He is naturally enthusiastic, and you see that passion coming through in his work, in his stories,” said KVIA-TV General Manager Brenda De Anda-Swann. “He’s been here, he loves this community and he’s already a part of it.”

Cicala has received multiple Emmy awards for reporting, and a regional Edward R. Murrow award for a 3-part series he did on the drug wars in Juarez, Mexico and Medellin, Colombia.

“When I was at ABC-7, I feel like my biggest memories were the stories I did with News!” He adds, “I’m really looking forward to working on all the stories that I never got the opportunity to work on when I was in El Paso – and not only in El Paso, but of course, Las Cruces and Ciudad Juarez, as well,” he said.

While at KVIA, the dynamic Cicala was voted El Paso Inc’s "Best Newscaster Under 40" in 2013.

He told ABC-7 he’s really looking forward to working with his old friends and coworkers, “I see so much momentum for this station to continue to be a solid Number One, and that’s why I can’t wait to be back at KVIA.”

Cicala starts at ABC-7 on September 25, 2023. Be sure to tune in for his return!