Paul Cicala, main co-anchor

Paul Cicala is excited to be back in the borderland after a career that's included multiple Emmy nominations & Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Cicala made a name for himself in the El Paso/Ciudad Juarez/Las Cruces area in his first stint at KVIA through his reports on the unfortunate drug war that was going on between the Sinaloa Cartel and Juarez cartel in El Paso's sister city of Ciudad Juarez. He also was a sports reporter at KVIA and headed up the Borderland Blitz football show during his first stint at ABC-7. Before he left KVIA a decade ago, Cicala was voted the 2013 "Best of the Best" Winner for the El Paso periodical "What's up" in the category "Best TV News Anchor Under 40."

Cicala also received 2 prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards during his first run at KVIA for a three-part series reporting in Medellin, Colombia and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico & the drug war along the border.

The other Edward R. Murrow Award Cicala won was on a Mexican immigrant's success as a musician while utilizing his athletic talent that he honed in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Cicala's first TV job was at FOX Sports in Los Angeles, while attending the University of Southern California (USC). where he graduated magna cum laude. Upon graduating from college, Cicala accepted a job for NBC Network news & produced for NBC's Burbank bureau, where he had the chance to travel and cover stories all throughout the U.S. and Mexico including the Monica Lewinski/President Clinton saga (in which he was flown by NBC Network news to Washington DC to shadow Monica Lewinski), several months at the Unabomber trial in Sacramento, CA and flood damages & deaths in Northern Mexico (just to name a few).

Paul Cicala has won Regional Associated Press Awards for “Best Sports Reporting.” At his last station where Cicala also anchored for news, Cicala was voted “Best Sportscaster” by readers of the “Tucson Weekly” (for the last eight years in a row). Cicala has also been voted the "best male news anchor" by readers of the Spanish-Language Magazine "Perfil Social" for multiple years.

Cicala has always taken pride in his news & "border reporter" roots as a journalist. Cicala has done numerous stories in Chihuahua, Sonora & Sinaloa, Mexico, with an emphasis on focusing on the POSITIVE of our unique position as a border state.

Paul Cicala's endeavors in news have also landed him on national TV shows. Cicala had the honor of being a guest on the Oprah Winfrey show in Chicago, providing perspective as an objective journalist after covering a story about a high school guidance counselor who posed nude in an adult magazine.

Cicala has had an equally active life outside of news, with experience as a teacher, a mentor to at-risk youth on Tucson's south side and as a Rotary Ambassador of Goodwill in central Mexico.

When Paul's not anchoring and reporting he can be found at local gyms working out or playing basketball. He also enjoys cultural activities, taking the quick drive south of the border to our border state of Chihuahua Mexico, where he occasionally works on feature stories reflecting the POSITIVITY of our border neighbors, and volunteering with the community.