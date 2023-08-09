Casa de Peregrinos opening new larger food pantry in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Casa de Peregrinos, the largest food pantry in Southern New Mexico dedicated to fighting hunger and food insecurity in Doña Ana County, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new pantry this Friday, August 11, featuring the much-anticipated unveiling of a mural created by the esteemed artist, Francisco Romero. The celebration is scheduled to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the new headquarters located at 999 W. Amador, Building 1.

The mural, envisioned and masterfully crafted by the renowned local artist Francisco Romero, aims to portray the rich history, diversity, and resilience of the community it serves. Mr. Romero's artistic prowess and dedication to social themes have made him a prominent figure in the local art scene, and his contribution to this project has been nothing short of exceptional.

"We are thrilled to open our new pantry,” said Lorenzo Alba, Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos. “We’ve worked for years to get to this point and to see this as the beginning of a new era in fighting hunger and food insecurity in our community.”

"This artwork represents the spirit of unity and compassion that fuels our mission to alleviate hunger and support those experiencing food insecurity. We are deeply grateful to Mr. Romero for his exceptional artistry, which will undoubtedly serve as an emblem of hope and resilience for all who visit our facility."

During the grand opening ceremony, guests can tour the facility and witness firsthand the innovative features that will help Casa de Peregrinos better serve the community. The event will include speeches and a ribbon-cutting ceremony symbolizing the organization's renewed commitment to combating hunger in Las Cruces.