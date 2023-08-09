Student athletes gear up for their season

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As student athletes return to their sports seasons, they are required to complete their sports physical, also known as pre-participation physical examination (PPE).

These evaluations play a crucial role in determining if your child is fit and healthy to join their chosen sport. The exam focuses is on your child’s lung, heart, bones, and joints health. It’s all about ensuring they are ready to give their best on the field.

Although it is similar to an annual wellness check, it does not replace it.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza recommends to stay consistent with who does your physical, "So it is extremely important that you talk to your physician, your primary care physician, because a lot of the times there might be your son or your daughter that has some specific medical conditions that might not be cleared by somebody else that doesn't know your child.”

We continue to see the high temperatures and student athletes need to be cautious when going out in the field.

Experts say parents can take precaution by gradually exposing athletes to exercising outdoors, as this can help their body adjust to high temperatures.

It is also important to ensure they are well-hydrated before, during and after practice.

Experts recommend kids are drinking at least eight glasses of water a day and getting a good rest to prevent injury and promote recovery.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza is stressing the significance of diet considerations as well, “They really need to be cognizant that they need to eat healthy, they need to eat balanced meals and they need to eat three meals.”