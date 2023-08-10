Community meeting being held for Sean Haggerty Dr. extension project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will be holding an open house meeting to address the Sean Haggerty Dr. extension project.

Improvements and a much needed road extension will be needed for Sean Haggerty Dr. between Nathan Bay Dr. to Dyer St.

This has been a long awaited relief for Northeast El Paso residents, as they've had to use longer alternative routes to get to certain part of the area.

The meeting will discuss construction of a new four-lane bridge, roadway approaches, pedestrian/bicycle accommodations, and more.

The meeting is open house format and city staff will answer questions.

It will take place today at the Sun Metro Northgate Transfer Center at 9348 St.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 10th.