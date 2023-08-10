Migrant apprehensions steadily increasing across El Paso Sector; agents also face hot conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector told ABC-7 migrant apprehensions continue to rise steadily across the region.

Border Patrol Agent Fidel Baca said in the month of August they are averaging over 820 migrant encounters a day.

He said they are seeing a combination of families and single individuals trying to cross into the United States.

In the month of July, 500 migrants were apprehended each day.

Agent Baca said most apprehensions occur near midnight.

"One of the common trends that we see during the summer is that the traffic changes over to the hours of darkness. So the midnight shift, they just tend to have the most the bulk of the apprehensions," he said.

But the number of deaths and rescues have also increased.

This fiscal year to date, 114 migrants have been found dead and 394 migrants have been rescued.

Migrants are sometimes told Border Patrol agents won't patrol as much during the summer months and take the risk.

"So they were coming during the middle of the day, you know, not prepared, not with adequate water. So they were, you know, what is just a formula for something bad to happen," he said.

Baca said agents also face harsh conditions and they have to be prepared to save thee live's of others.