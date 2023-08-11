West El Paso woman loses everything after fire ravages home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman was forced out of her home after a fire destroyed everything.

The house was a complete loss. The fire was started because of an electrical short.

Luz Anchondo said she was at her son's house when the fire started. She was shocked when she arrived at her home and saw it engulfed in flames.

She immediately tried to rescue her dogs who were in the backyard. Three dogs survived, but one dog was found dead a few days after.

"Coco is gone and that is the biggest loss of this incident -- my dog, my family member, my companion, but we are going to keep on going," Anchondo said.

She lost all of her belongings. She said she is working to rebuild and is weighing her options. She is retired.

“I am lucky that I was not in the house, otherwise it could be really bad," she said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help Anchondo out during this time.

Click here to donate.