Clint ISD teacher receives national recognition

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- In the heart of Clint Independent School District, an educator is going above and beyond to provide profound support for her students. Meet Jennifer Galindo, a dedicated teacher with 16 years of experience, who recently received national recognition for excellence in teaching.

“My dad, I knew he my dad had nominated me, but I didn't know it was an actual thing. So it took me by surprise for sure.”

Galindo’s father nominated his daughter for July’s National Amazing Teacher award. She earned this recognition and was gifted $5,000 by the Gannet Media Group.

"I'm grateful for the path that I've traveled. Every student that has come into my path as a student, for the parents that I've dealt with, the child's biggest advocate, super grateful and for administrators that I've had that have also guided me," says Galindo, reflecting on her journey.

Galindo's commitment goes beyond academics, as she found her passion for counseling. "Being able to help students on a level deeper than academics. It just means so much to me," she explains.

As a counselor at Desert Hills Elementary, Galindo's mission is clear: to guide her students through emotional challenges. "I know that I can't fix their problems, but I'm trying to help them with coping strategies or just being that little bit of peace in their day or that little bit of that guidance that they might be lacking."

The impact of her dedication is evident as students eagerly engage in her classroom. They learn valuable coping strategies and emotional exercises, giving them tools to navigate the challenges they face.

Galindo's approach has fostered a positive atmosphere where students walk into her class excited, remaining engaged throughout.

Ms. Galindo's journey is a testament to the power of educators who go the extra mile, leaving a lasting imprint on the lives they touch. Through her deep passion for counseling, Jennifer Galindo continues to shape brighter futures for the students she serves.