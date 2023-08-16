Testimony starts in trial of 2 white Mississippi men in shooting at Black FedEx driver

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Witnesses testimony has begun in the trial of two white men in Mississippi who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the van driven by D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. Gibson was not injured. Gregory Case’s attorney told jurors that his client was trying to check why an unfamiliar vehicle was outside an unoccupied family home after dark. The chase and gunfire led to complaints on social media of racism in Brookhaven.

