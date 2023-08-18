El Pasoans getting the chance to see Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and special guest Alice Cooper at the Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 1980s rock groups Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will perform at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso Friday night.

Alice Cooper will open for the bands. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m.. Doors open at 3:45 p.m. Concert-goers will be allowed to lineup outside starting at 2 p.m.

The stadium has a strict clear or small bag policy. Several items are prohibited and fans are encouraged to check online before heading to the venue.

Due to continuing extreme heat, concert organizers urge everyone to drink plenty of water while waiting to get into and while inside the outdoor venue.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard announced their joint World Tour late last year.