More than 200 former Afghan officials and security forces killed since Taliban takeover, UN says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A new U.N. report says more than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces have taken place since the Taliban took over the country two years ago. The most targeted groups have been the former army, police and intelligence forces. That’s according to the report by the U.N. mission in Afghanistan. the report was released on Tuesday. The U.N. mission documented at least 800 human rights violations against former government officials and members of the security forces between Aug. 15, 2021, when the Taliban seized power, and the end of June 2023. Two years on, the Taliban face no significant opposition and have avoided internal divisions.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.