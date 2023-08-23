PeaceHealth to shutter only hospital in Eugene, Oregon; nurse’s union calls it ‘disastrous’

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — PeaceHealth says it’s closing the only hospital in Eugene, Oregon, and moving services 6 miles to its Springfield location. The Register-Guard reports PeaceHealth said Tuesday the hospital serving the city of about 178,000 people is underutilized. The PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District, which first opened in 1936, employs hundreds of nurses, healthcare professionals and staff. PeaceHealth officials said patient volume has been declining, causing the hospital to lose an average of $2 million per month. Oregon Nurses Association Chief of Staff Scott Palmer called the decision a disaster and said PeaceHealth should reverse the decision immediately.

