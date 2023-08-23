The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is set to kick off in Milwaukee. Follow live updates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The first Republican presidential debate was expected to be North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s introduction to the national stage, but his attendance is now in doubt after an injury. Burgum hurt his Achilles tendon playing basketball with members of his campaign staff on Tuesday and was taken to the emergency room. He plans to do a walk-through of the stage on his injured leg Wednesday and then assess with his campaign if he can do the debate. He was set to be one of eight Republican candidates at Wednesday’s debate, which kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern time in Milwaukee.

