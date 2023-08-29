El Paso Airport Killing: Suspect’s wife testifies in love triangle murder trial

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On day two of the trial against Bernard Christmann, the man accused of the murder of Juan Ramon Anzaldo in November of 2021, his wife, Elaine Christmann, testified.

Christmann has been held in the El Paso County Jail on a $1.25 million bond since his arrest on December 3, 2021.

In opening statements Monday, the state explained the victim and the defendant's wife had been in a very public relationship. Both were Southwest Airlines employees.

Anzaldo's cause of his death was blunt force trauma to his head.

The state asked Elaine about her relationship with her husband before the killing, she described he moved out of their home when their relationship turned south.

The state also showed surveillance video of the day of the killing, that showed a car parking into the Wyndham hotel parking lot and a person walking out and moments later. That same person is then seen running back to the truck and leaving. Another person was seen chasing the car.

Elaine testified it was not her husband.