SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The body of a woman was found by the Sunland Park Fire Department this evening in the desert.

The Sunland Park Fire Department alerted the public with a post on the social media site X, at 6:39 p.m. Saturday.

The office of the Medical Investigator is now looking into what happened.

The woman's body was found in the desert area off the 300 b lock of Memorial Pines.