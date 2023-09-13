Wisconsin Senate to vote on firing state’s nonpartisan top elections official

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate plans to vote Thursday on firing the battleground state’s top elections official. Democrats say the vote is illegitimate, and a legal battle is expected. Nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe has been targeted by conspiracy theorists who falsely claim she was part of a plot to rig the vote in 2020. Republicans in the Senate have vowed to oust her before the 2024 election. GOP lawmakers forced Thursday’s vote by pushing Wolfe’s confirmation process through without the majority of the elections commission voting to nominate her.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

