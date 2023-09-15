6 ‘Soldiers of Christ’ members are in custody after a woman’s body was found in a car trunk

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Five adults and a 15-year-old self-described as “Soldiers of Christ” religious group members were in custody on murder charges after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular spa in Atlanta’s suburbs. Investigators say someone reported the discovery Tuesday night outside a Korean spa and sauna in Duluth. Authorities say the spa does not appear to be involved. Arrest warrants state the victim was starved and beaten for weeks before she eventually died. All six people face charges of felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another.

