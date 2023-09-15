ABC-7 Xtra: New Covid-19 Vaccines coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The CDC is urging Americans to get the latest vaccine to protect against a new and stronger variant of Covid-19.

Members of the medical community say this new strain is more transmitible and poses higher risks than previous variants.

The CDC is recommending everyone over the age of 6 months to get the vaccine. This despite other health experts, such as the Florida Surgeon General, going against those recommendations.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Saul Saenz asks Borderland health experts to find who needs to get the new vaccine, the dangers of this latest Covid-19 variant, and the availability of the new vaccine in the Borderland.

El Paso health authority Dr. Hector Ocanranza also touches upon Covid 19 fatigue. Is it real? and are El Pasoans motivated enough to take the new vaccine? Hear his response Sunday night at 10:35, only on ABC-7.