Zimbabwe’s reelected president says there’s democracy. But beating and torture allegations emerge
By FARAI MUTSAKA
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Lawyers for an opposition party councilor in Zimbabwe say he and a relative were abducted, beaten and whipped by unknown men amid a post-election crackdown on criticism of recently reelected President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU-PF party. More than a dozen opposition figures, including elected representatives, officials and activists, have been targeted with violence or arrested by police. Many had hoped for a post-election rapprochement that is badly needed in the once-prosperous southern African country. But main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says his party is facing backlash from Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF following the disputed and troubled general election in August.