Control of the Pennsylvania House will again hinge on result of a special election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters are deciding which party will control Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives after a Pittsburgh lawmaker’s resignation created a 101-101 partisan divide. If voters elect Lindsay Powell in Tuesday’s special election in the heavily Democratic district, Democrats will keep their slim 102 to 101 majority. A win for Erin Connolly Autenreith will give the House back to Republicans, and the party would control both the House and the Senate. Democrats have sought to defend their majority in a series of special elections since first flipping the House last year for the first time in 12 years.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

