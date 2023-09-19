A bus coach crashes in Austria, killing a woman and injuring 20 others

BERLIN (AP) — A bus coach traveling through Austria has driven off the road and crashed on its side, killing a woman and injuring 20 other passengers. Austrian broadcaster ORF reported the accident took place Tuesday near the village of Micheldorf in Carinthia state in central Austria. The coach was on its way from Berlin via Linz in Austria to Trieste in northern Italy. Austria’s APA agency says passengers on the double-decker bus included citizens from Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovenia. Most of the injured were taken to a hospital in Friesach, and one seriously injured was transferred to a hospital in Klagenfurt.

