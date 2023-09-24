Pakistani journalist who supported jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan is freed by his captors
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A prominent Pakistani television journalist who went missing more than four months ago after being arrested by police has returned home after being freed by his unidentified captors. It is widely believed that Imran Riaz Khan, known for publicly supporting jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was being held by security agencies. The two men are not related. Imran Riaz Khan was arrested at an airport in May as he tried to leave the country and then disappeared. Security agencies are notorious for detaining people without producing them before the courts as required by law. Police announced on social media on Monday that the journalist had returned home. They provided no further details.