Mexico to negotiate with foreign countries to return migrants after recent surge

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- U.S. and Mexican officials met last Friday to work out ways to better secure the border and find solutions for the recent migrant surge.

The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's top officials met with representatives from the Secretariat of Foreign Relations, the head of Mexico's National Institute of Migration, National Guard, Secretariat of National Defense, Chihuahua State Police, Ferromex, the Mayor of Juarez and the Governor of Chihuahua.

The Texas Tribune reported that Mexico will now deport certain migrants from El Paso as part of an agreement they reached last Friday with U.S. immigration officials.

In a statement by Mexico's National Institute of Migration, they said:

"It should be noted that CBP representatives offered Mexican authorities all technical assistance to address the immigration issue at airports or other inspection points such as trains to reduce the numbers of people who use these mobility routes."

Mexico's INM also said, Mexican immigration officials will now take into custody migrants who have been expelled from the U.S. (El Paso) to Mexico (Ciudad Juárez) through any international bridge.