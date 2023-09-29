ABC-7 Xtra: One-on-one with El Paso Interim Police Chief Peter Pacillas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- When police chief Greg ​​​​​​​Allen died in January, one of his assistant chiefs, Peter Pacillas, was named interim police chief.

Chief Pacillas is one of several candidates now being considered for the permanent position of police chief. The selection process is no easy task, city officials say.

The new chief will inherit rising crime, and will oversee a police force of more than a thousand officers.

Right now, EPPD is trying to crack down on cases of teenage house parties that end in violence.

The most recent, and most concerning, was a house party just a few weekends ago where gunfire erupted, killing a 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl. Several others were injured.

The party raises several questions, such as how the teenagers were able to rent the home through Vrbo, how were they able to purchase alcohol, and how the teens got their hands on firearms? And more importantly, is this an isolated case, or is this a dangerous trend in the city?

ABC-7 Xtra host Saul Saenz goes one-on-one with Interim El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas to get answers to those question.

Find out his response, this Sunday night at 10:35.