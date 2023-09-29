Companies offering assistance for federal employees with looming government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A partial government shutdown looms in Washington D.C. with the deadline for lawmakers to sign off on a deal set for Saturday, September 30th, at 10 p.m. MT.

Former Border Patrol Sector Chief Victor Manjarrez spoke to ABC-7 about what it was like working through a government shutdown.

"You start to wonder, especially if you're new to it, you start to wonder, Well, how are we going to pay the mortgage? How are we going to, you know, put gas in the car? Are we going to the groceries and stuff," said Manjarrez.

ABC-7 has reached out to multiple companies to ask if they have systems in place to help federal workers and their families if a shutdown occurs.

According to GECU, they have solutions on their webpage to help affected customers by offering solutions, including loan extensions.

First Light Federal Credit Union sent ABC-7 a press release with these four options available:

Skip-a-Payment Program- visit https://www.firstlightfcu.org/skip-a-pay for full details

Assistance on existing qualified loans including loan payment extensions and more

Penalty free withdrawals from share certificate accounts

Apply for a loan

Navy Federal Credit Union sent out a press release on Tuesday, September 26th, announcing paycheck relief to those impacted by a shutdown. You can find if you're eligible here.