Things to know about the Klamath River dam removal project, the largest in US history

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The largest dam removal project in U.S. history is underway along the border between California and Oregon. Federal regulators approved a plan last year to remove four dams on the Klamath River. The dams were first built decades ago to generate electricity. But they also disrupted the river’s flow and the lifecycle of salmon. The salmon are culturally and spiritually important to some Native American tribes in the area. The dams are scheduled to be completely removed by the end of 2024. The project will cost about $500 million and is being paid for by taxpayers and utility ratepayers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.