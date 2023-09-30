California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s body returns to San Francisco on military flight

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A military jet carrying the body of California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has landed in her hometown of San Francisco. The long-serving senator and political trailblazer died Thursday at her home in Washington, D.C. after a series of illnesses. At 90, she was the oldest member of Congress. The arrival of her body was not open to the public. No details have been shared about services. The former San Francisco mayor was a passionate advocate for priorities important to her state, including environmental protection and reproductive rights. President Joe Biden — who served with Feinstein in the Senate — called her “a pioneering American” and a “cherished friend.”

