Connecticut enacts its most sweeping gun control law since the Sandy Hook shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s most wide-ranging gun control measure since the 2013 law enacted after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is taking effect. The new law first proposed by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont includes a ban on openly carrying guns and takes effect Sunday. Proponents plan to pursue additional gun legislation in the future despite legal challenges happening across the country, including in Connecticut. The new Connecticut law and the 2013 law are facing lawsuits, with gun rights advocates arguing they violate Second Amendment rights. Other politically liberal states that have passed gun laws this year are facing legal challenges.

