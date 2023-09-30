Skip to Content
El Paso Electric reporting outages across El Paso County due to thunderstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several spots across El Paso are experiencing power outages due to the ongoing thunderstorms, according to El Paso Electric.

In a post to the social media site X, EP Electric stated, "#EPElectric is monitoring widespread outages in El Paso County due to severe thunderstorms. Our crews are working safely and quickly to restore power to our customers. #BeSafe", and was published at 8:09 p.m.

The two largest outages are in Northeast El Paso, both spots near the Palomino neighborhood, each with over 2,400 outages.

Those outages do not have an expected clearing time at the time of this articles publishing.

