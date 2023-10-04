Pakistani army says 2 people were killed when a Taliban guard opened fire at a border crossing

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a Taliban guard opened fire at civilians at a border crossing with Afghanistan, killing two people, including a 12-year-old boy. Another child was wounded in the shooting on Wednesday at the Chaman border crossing in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province. The military said in a statement that Pakistani troops “exercised extreme restraint” to avoid more casualties in the shooting. The army did not say anything on the Afghan Taliban guard’s possible motives for opening fire. There was no immediate comment from Afghanistan’s Taliban government. On Tuesday, Pakistan announced a major crackdown on migrants who are in the country illegally, many of them from Afghanistan, and said it would expel them starting next month.

