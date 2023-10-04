US officials to meet with counterparts in Mexico on drugs, arms trafficking and migration
By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN and ALICIA FERNÁNDEZ
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is leading a U.S. delegation to Mexico on Wednesday to discuss shared security issues, including trafficking of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, arms trafficking and soaring migration. The latest round of the High-Level Security Dialogue brings together Blinken, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, among others, with their Mexican counterparts for two days of talks. Heightened migration flows are expected to be discussed as the Biden administration comes under increasing pressure from Republicans and mayors from the president’s own party to do more to slow migrant arrivals.