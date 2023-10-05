A commercial fisherman in New York is convicted of exceeding fish quotas by 200,000 pounds

CETRAL ISLIIP, N.Y. (AP) — A commercial fisherman accused of conspiring with others to sell 200,000 pounds of fish in excess of legal quotas has been convicted in federal court in New York. Christopher Winkler was convicted Wednesday in Central Islip of one count of criminal conspiracy, two counts of mail fraud and two counts of obstruction of justice. Winkler is the captain of a fishing trawler called the New Age. He was accused of falsifying records to sell illegal fluke and black sea bass worth nearly $900,000 between 2014 and 2017. Winkler’s attorneys said the case was based on outdated limits on fluke.

