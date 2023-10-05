AT&T and Gallaudet University unveil a football helmet for deaf and hard of hearing quarterbacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — AT&T and Gallaudet University have developed a football helmet to assist quarterbacks who are deaf or hard of hearing. The innovation allows a coach to call a play on a tablet from the sideline that then shows up visually on a small display screen inside the quarterback’s helmet. Gallaudet, which competes in Division III, was cleared by the NCAA to use the helmet in its next game on Saturday at home against Hilbert.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.