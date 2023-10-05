Nearly 50 European leaders stress support for Ukraine at a summit in Spain. Zelenskyy seeks more aid

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Almost 50 European leaders are using a summit in southern Spain’s Granada to stress they stand by Ukraine at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy retorted on Thursday that maintaining such unity was now “the main challenge.” Zelenskyy flew in early to the meeting of the European Political Community forum The desperate struggle to rid Ukraine territory of invading Russian has ground to a stalemate. And the once steadfast opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown cracks because of internal strife both within the United States and the European Union.

By RAF CASERT and RENATA BRITO Associated Press

